Diakite had 18 points (6-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and two blocks across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Blue Coats.

Diakite was impressive for the Charge even if he ended with more shots attempted than points scored, as he still found way to contribute in other categories and ended just three dimes away from a triple-double. Diakite is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in the three games he's played for the Charge during the regular season.