Diakite will start Sunday's matchup against the Knicks, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
With Jarrett Allen (back) and Dean Wade (shoulder) both out, Diakite will get another shot in the starting lineup. In his only other start this season (Nov. 30 against Philadelphia), the third-year big man posted six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes.
