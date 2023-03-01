Diakite posted 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Stockton.

Diakite was dialed in from three-point range and delivered a strong performance across the board, ranking as the third-best scorer and second-best rebounder in this 11-point loss. Diakite has played only eight games for the Charge this season but is averaging 18.6 points with 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest.