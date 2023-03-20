Diakite had 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks across 41 minutes in Saturday's win over Long Island.

Diakite has been one of the most productive players for the Charge this season, and his two-way ability was on full display in this one since he left his mark on both ends of the court. Diakite has made 12 appearances for the Charge this season, averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.