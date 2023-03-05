Diakite had 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 40 minutes in Thursday's loss to Santa Cruz.

Diakite led the Charge in both points and rebounds, but he also contributed in other categories to deliver a solid stat line across the board. He's averaging 19.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.