Diakite has been ruled out for Monday's game against Chicago for an undisclosed reason, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
Diakite wasn't on Cleveland's injury report for Monday's matchup, but he was declared out a few minutes before tipoff. It's unclear what issue he's dealing with, but his absence won't impact the Cavaliers' rotation.
