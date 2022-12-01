Diakite posted six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over Philadelphia.

With Kevin Love (thumb), Lamar Stevens (illness) and Jarrett Allen (back) all injured, Diakite was recalled from the G League and received his first start as a Cavalier. The 25-year-old had played more than five minutes only one other time for Cleveland before Wednesday's game. While he hasn't received regular playing time, he's been effective when given the chance and has made 58.8 percent of his shot attempts and gone 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.