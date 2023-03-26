Diakite missed Saturday's game against Motor City due to a team suspension.
It's unclear what happened with Diakite or why he missed the final game of the regular season due to a suspension. It remains to be seen if he'll be available for the opening round of the G League playoffs next week as well.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Fills stat sheet Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Scores four points in return•
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Dealing with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Goes for 27 points and 11 boards•
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Efficient from field in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Mamadi Diakite: Scores 16 points Saturday•