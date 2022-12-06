Diakite will come off the bench Tuesday against the Lakers, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.
With Jarrett Allen (back) returning, Diakite will resume a reserve role. However, he barely played when Allen was healthy, and given that he's on a two-way deal, Diakite may get sent back to the G League sooner than later.
