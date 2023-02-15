Diakite delivered 23 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and five blocks across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Herd.

Diakite's return provided a massive boost for the Charge on both ends of the court, as evidenced by the fact that he was the team leader in rebounds and was also one of their most prolific scorers in this win. He's made four appearances for the Charge this season but has made his impact felt, averaging 22.3 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.