Diakite delivered 27 points (12-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds, four blocks and an assist across 40 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Windy City.

Diakite is already proven at the G League and has seen time with the Cavaliers in the NBA, so it's not a surprise to see him playing well every time he's with the Charge. He's made eight appearances in the G League so far and is averaging 22.8 points with 8.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest.