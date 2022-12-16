Diakite delivered 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and a steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's loss to Iowa.

Diakite has bounced between the G League and the NBA this season, but he has been at his best when playing for the Charge. Diakite has played just six games for Cleveland in the G League and is averaging 21.7 points per contest while shooting an impressive 54.3 percent from the field.