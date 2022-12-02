Diakite isn't in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Magic, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Diakite will move back to the bench Friday with Lamar Stevens (illness) back in the starting five. Diakite posted six points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes during his sole start of the season Wednesday.
