Diakite had 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Lakeland.

Diakite didn't have his best performance and didn't look like his dominant self, but he still posted a solid stat line while ending as one of four Charge starters that scored in double digits. Diakite is averaging 18.7 points per game in seven outings with the Charge.