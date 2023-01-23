Diakite accounted for 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 111-107 win over Capital City.

Diakite has made just two appearances with the Charge, but he's made his presence felt in the G League with averages of 24.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game in that span. He's simply looking for the minutes he's not having in the Cavaliers, but he should be bouncing between the NBA and the G League as the season progresses.