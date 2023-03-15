Diakite (illness) scored four points (1-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in Saturday's loss to Ontario.
Diakite missed just one game due to illness, and while he came off the bench here, he should return to the starting unit fairly soon for the Charge.
