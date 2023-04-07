Diakite logged 13 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-94 victory over Orlando.
Diakite led all Cleveland players in rebounds while reaching double-figures in scoring and finishing just two boards shy of a double-double. Diakite has set season-best marks in both points and rebounds, surpassing the double-digit scoring total for the first time this year while hauling in five or more boards for the second time.
