Diakite posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over Iowa.

Diakite already knows what is like to make a big impact at the G League level, and the big man posted an excellent performance in his 2022-23 season debut. He already averaged 18.5 points and 10.3 rebounds during the 2020-21 with Lakeland, and he should be a factor with the Charge as long as he stays with the team.