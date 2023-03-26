Diakite wasn't with the Charge during Friday's 113-106 win over the Motor City Cruise.

Diakite, one of Cleveland's two two-way players, was with the NBA club Friday and unavailable for the Charge's final game of the regular season. As of now, it's unclear if Diakite will be available for the opening round of the G League playoffs, but given he doesn't have a usual role at the NBA level, it's safe to presume he'll rejoin the G League affiliate before too long.