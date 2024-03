Morris agreed to a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Morris was bought out by the Spurs prior to the March 1 deadline, so he'll be eligible for the postseason after signing with Cleveland. Though he hasn't made an appearance since Feb. 5 -- when he was still a member of the 76ers -- Morris could capture a rotational role for a Cavaliers squad that has been hit hard by injuries of late.