Thornton will sign a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Thornton will look to provide the Cavaliers with depth at the wing, however will likely have a hard time seeing action as there is no shortage of wing players in Cleveland. In 37 games with the G-League's Canton Charge, Thornton is averaging 18.8 points over 36.0 minutes.

