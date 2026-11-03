Hezonja closed with 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 117-112 loss to the Thunder.

Hezonja, who last played in the NBA during the 2019-20 campaign with Portland, keeps providing a spark off Cleveland's bench. The former fifth-overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft scored a season-high 12 points and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds in the Cavaliers' first home loss of the regular season. Hezonja drained multiple three-pointers for the third time in seven outings, as his three triples represented a season high. He's played solid defense but doesn't necessarily have the numbers to show for it, racking up seven steals-plus-blocks thus far. With health a concern for Peyton Watson (hamstring) and Jaylon Tyson (ankle), Hezonja is in line to absorb more opportunities to keep proving he belongs in the league.