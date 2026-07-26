Cavaliers' Mario Hezonja: Heading to Cleveland

Hezonja agreed to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Cavaliers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hezonja is set to return to the NBA for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign after spending the past six seasons overseas. The 2015 first-round pick earned 2025-26 Liga ACB MVP honors after a standout season with Real Madrid. In his return stateside, the 31-year-old is likely to serve as forward depth off the bench for the Cavaliers and could see his role increase if his scoring ability from Europe translates well.