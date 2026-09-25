Head coach Kenny Atkinson said Hezonja is "going to be in the mix" for a spot in Cleveland's rotation to begin the 2026-27 campaign, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

The Cavaliers essentially have four of their starting five confirmed, and Peyton Watson (hamstring) appears likely to slot into that fifth spot. However, training camp will be important in determining who else fills out the rotation. Hezonja, the fifth overall pick in 2015, hasn't played in the NBA since the 2019-20 season but has plenty of experience overseas. The Cavaliers boast a deep roster heading into training camp, and players like Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Nae'Qwan Tomlin are all likely to challenge Hezonja for minutes. Furthermore, Craig Porter, Tyrese Proctor and rookie Meleek Thomas will also be competing for playing time off the bench.