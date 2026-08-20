Cleveland's acquisition of Peyton Watson adds another versatile forward to a frontcourt that already has plenty of competition for Hezonja and others.

Watson is coming off a breakout season in which he averaged 14.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1 percent from three across 54 regular-season outings, and his new four-year, $88 million contract indicates he'll command a substantial role. Hezonja's path to consistent playing time consequently becomes more complicated, leaving him with limited fantasy appeal unless injuries thin Cleveland's rotation.