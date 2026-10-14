Hezonja recorded 12 points (4-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Tuesday's 132-116 preseason loss to the Magic.

Hezonja delivered a well-rounded performance off Cleveland's bench, making half of his four attempts from beyond the arc while contributing across several statistical categories. His six rebounds tied Jarrett Allen for the team lead, and he was the only Cavaliers player to record multiple steals. Although his overall shooting efficiency was modest, Hezonja showed an ability to contribute without requiring a significant offensive workload. His preseason production offers an encouraging glimpse of his potential value in a reserve role, and he's likely to see steady minutes as an offensive weapon off the bench once the regular season starts.