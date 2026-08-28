Hezonja recorded 28 points (8-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-15 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 30 minutes during Croatia's 115-80 win over Latvia in Thursday's FIBA World Cup qualifier.

The 31-year-old is returning to the NBA for the first time since 2019-20 after signing a one-year contract with Cleveland this offseason. Hezonja should have an opportunity to carve out a role on the wing following the departures of Max Strus and Keon Ellis, though he'll have to compete with Peyton Watson, Jaylon Tyson and others for minutes. After spending the last six seasons overseas, Hezonja's performance during training camp and the preseason should provide a better indication of whether he'll have enough of a role to warrant fantasy consideration.