Hezonja chipped in 22 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Saturday's 127-117 victory over the Mavericks.

Hezonja moved into the starting lineup, with Cleveland opting to rest its entire starting five. The promotion worked wonders for Hezonja, delivering his best performance of the season, at least on the offensive end. Before managers get too excited, they need only rewind 24 hours to when Hezonja finished with four points in nine minutes during a loss to Miami.