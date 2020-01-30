Bolden signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Bolden is taking a step up in the Cavaliers organization, as he's played 28 games (24 starts) for the G League's Canton Charge this season. With the Charge, he's averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.3 minutes. However, he shouldn't be expected to see much action, as Cleveland's center depth is almost fully healthy.