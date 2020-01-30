Cavaliers' Marques Bolden: Gets 10-day from Cavs
Bolden signed a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on Thursday, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Bolden is taking a step up in the Cavaliers organization, as he's played 28 games (24 starts) for the G League's Canton Charge this season. With the Charge, he's averaged 9.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 18.3 minutes. However, he shouldn't be expected to see much action, as Cleveland's center depth is almost fully healthy.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...