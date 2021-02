Bolden recorded two points (0-3 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and one block over 19 minutes in Monday's 100-91 loss to Westchester.

Bolden has started in each of his first three appearances with the Charge this season, but he's had somewhat limited results in the G League. He's averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds over 17.0 minutes per game to begin the year.