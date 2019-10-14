Cavaliers' Marques Bolden: Holds his own Sunday
Bolden ended with nine points (4-5 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and one assist in 19 minutes during Sunday's 118-72 preseason loss to the Celtics.
The Cavaliers were terrible Sunday, basically running out a G-League squad in the 46 point loss. Bolden, however, did have a couple of bright spots and held his own against the Celtics defense. There is really nothing to note here from a fantasy perspective given the Cavaliers were resting a number of players.
