Bolden has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cavaliers, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

Bolden went undrafted in 2019 after three seasons at Duke. He appeared in seven summer league contests for the Cavaliers, averaging 6.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 19.0 minutes. He'll look to make a final roster spot by impressing during training camp.