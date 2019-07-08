Bolden (knee) registered eight points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, a steal and a block over 17 minutes Sunday against Chicago.

Bolden was ruled out for Wednesday's game due to knee soreness, but he was given the green light prior to Sunday's summer league action. He pieced together an efficient performance from the field in an 82-75 victory.