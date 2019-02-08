Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Available to play Friday
Chriss will be available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Chriss was traded to Cleveland two days ago as apart of a three-team deal with the Kings and Rockets, and while Houston did not have much incentive to play him, the Cavaliers should be inclined to see what they have with Chriss. Cleveland does currently boast a high number of young frontcourt players, however, so while Chriss should be in line to see the floor on a fairly consistent basis, it may not be for many minutes right off the bat.
