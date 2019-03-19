Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Double-doubles Monday
Chriss registered 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 20 minutes in Monday's 126-119 victory over the Pistons.
Chriss did not need much time to collect his first double-double of the season, although the 20 minutes was more than he is used to seeing on a per-game basis. Chriss hasn't shown much promise aside from a few games here and there, making him an unreliable option on a roster full of options in Cleveland.
