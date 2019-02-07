Chriss was dealt to Cleveland ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Kings, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Chirss, who's played sparingly this season -- averaging just 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game, was dealt along with Brandon Knight and a 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal that sent Iman Shumpert to the Rockets and Alec Burks and a second-round pick to the Kings. Chriss will join a crowded Cavaliers frontcourt, and should slot in behind Kevin Love and Cedi Osman at power forward although his exact role going forward has yet to be determined.

More News
Our Latest Stories