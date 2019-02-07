Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Headed to Cleveland
Chriss was dealt to Cleveland ahead of Wednesday's tilt with the Kings, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Chirss, who's played sparingly this season -- averaging just 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game, was dealt along with Brandon Knight and a 2019 first-round pick to the Cavaliers as part of a three-team deal that sent Iman Shumpert to the Rockets and Alec Burks and a second-round pick to the Kings. Chriss will join a crowded Cavaliers frontcourt, and should slot in behind Kevin Love and Cedi Osman at power forward although his exact role going forward has yet to be determined.
