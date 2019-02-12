Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Impressive showing off bench
Chriss finished Monday's 107-104 win over the Knicks with 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, an assist and a steal in 22 minutes.
After making a spot start Saturday against the Pacers for a resting Kevin Love, Chriss moved back to the bench Monday. Despite the demotion, Chriss didn't see much of a decline in playing time and enjoyed an efficient night from the field while contributing well on the glass. It looks like he'll stick in a regular role in the Cavaliers' rotation for the time being, though Chriss will be a candidate to see his minutes take a hit once Cedi Osman (ankle) is back in action.
