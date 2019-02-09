Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: On minutes limit Saturday
Chriss will be on a minutes restriction for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Jim Ayello of USA Today Sports reports.
On the second half of a back-to-back set, coach Larry Drew will look to lighten the load on Chriss. The Cavs' newcomer played 23 minutes during his team debut Friday, setting season highs in points and rebounds.
