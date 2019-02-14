Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Scores season-high 23 points
Chriss finished with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and an assist over 28 minutes in the Cavaliers' triple overtime loss to the Nets on Wednesday.
Chriss came off the bench but still contributed valuable minutes in Wednesday's loss. The 23 points were a season high, and the rebounds and steals contributed to a highly productive night for Chriss. He's likely to get 20 minutes a night moving forward even when Kevin Love can return to full-time action.
