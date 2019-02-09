Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Sets season highs in Cavs debut
Chriss finished with 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 23 minutes during Saturday's Cavaliers debut against the Wizards.
Chriss set season highs in minutes, points and rebounds in his Cleveland debut, and the change of scenery could lead to a consistent role. With the Rockets, he was ousted from the rotation quickly as the team struggled during the early goings. However, on the rebuilding Cavs, the coaching staff will likely have more patience with Chriss, the former No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. His increased role may have been in part due to the only brief, six-minute return of Kevin Love. Once Love settles into a more normalized role, Chriss could see a reduction in minutes. Chriss will also be competing with the likes of Larry Nance Jr., who the organization showed a strong commitment to in the summer of 2018 by signing him to a four-year, $44.8 million extension. That said, the situation represents a boost in fantasy value for Chriss overall.
