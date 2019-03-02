Chriss will start in place of the resting Kevin Love for Saturday's matchup against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Chriss will make his second start since joining the Cavaliers, and he should see extended run with both Kevin Love and Ante Zizic (concussion) sidelined. In the four games with the Cavs that he's seen at least 20 minutes, Chriss has averaged 14.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal.