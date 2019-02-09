Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Starting Saturday
Chriss will start Saturday's game against the Pacers, Joe Gabriele of the Cavaliers' official site reports.
Chriss will be moved into the starting five, replacing Ante Zizic, for his second game with the Cavaliers. In his debut Friday against Washington, Chriss recorded 13 points and eight rebounds, making 5-of-10 shots from the field.
