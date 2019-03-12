Chriss was handed a one-game suspension following Monday night's altercation with Serge Ibaka, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ibaka and Chriss both threw punches in the second half of Monday's clash, although Chriss was slapped with a mere one-game suspension while Ibaka will be banned for his team's next three contests. Chriss will be eligible to return for the Cavs on Thursday against Atlanta.