Cavaliers' Marquese Chriss: Tossed after throwing punches
Chriss was ejected from Monday's game against Toronto after getting into an altercation with Serge Ibaka, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Chriss was thrown out of the game after punches were thrown by each player. He finished the contest with three rebounds and a block over 14 minutes. It's unclear if he'll be facing a suspension at this point.
