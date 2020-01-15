Mooney will sign a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech has averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 assists across 24 games with the G League's Memphis Hustle this season. His two-way deal allows him to spend up to 45 days at the NBA level, but Mooney is likely to see most of his action with the Cavs' G League affiliate, the Canton Charge.