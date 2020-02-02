Cavaliers' Matt Mooney: Has perfect night in win
Mooney scored 16 points, (6-6 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added three rebounds, eight assists and four steals in Friday's G League win over Windy City.
Mooney couldn't miss while contributing 29 minutes off the bench. He also led Canton in assists and steals on the evening.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.