Cavaliers' Matt Mooney: Joining Cavs
Mooney will sign a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech has averaged 12.5 points and 4.8 assists across 24 games with the G-League's Memphis Hustle this season. The Cavaliers will have until January 15 to sign Mooney to an extended deal.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...