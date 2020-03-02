Mooney totaled 13 points (4-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, and two steals in Sunday's G League win over Fort Wayne.

Mooney put up a pretty standard game by his standards. He is averaging 13.1 points per game with 3.7 rebounds, and five assists across 39 G League contests this season.