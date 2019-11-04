Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Absent from injury report
Dellavedova (personal) will be available for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Dellavedova didn't play Sunday due to a personal matter, but he'll be back in action Tuesday. He's averaging 2.5 points and 2.5 assists over four games this year.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not playing Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Plays 18 minutes in opener•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Returns to practice•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Not practicing Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Will not return Tuesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...