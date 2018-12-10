Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Cavs debut set for Monday
Dellavedova is available for Monday's game against the Bucks, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Dellavedova, who was traded from Milwaukee to Cleveland over the weekend, will make his Cavaliers debut Monday against his former team. It's unclear what role Dellavedova will eventually settle into with Cleveland, though he could see a healthy dosage of minutes right away with Jordan Clarkson (back) and Rodney Hood (toe) both battling injuries.
